Israeli forces kill at least nine Palestinians, dozens injured
01:56
World
Israeli forces kill at least nine Palestinians, dozens injured
Israel has launched its largest military assault on the occupied West Bank in nearly two decades. Palestinian authorities say at least nine Palestinians have been killed and dozens more are wounded. Eight of the Palestinians were killed in Jenin, where overnight drone attacks were followed by raids by Israeli armed forces leading to battles on the street. Another Palestinian has been killed in Ramallah. Israel's defence force say they're targeting terrorist infrastructure, and those responsible for shootings inside Israel. Rupert Stone reports.
July 3, 2023
