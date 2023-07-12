Welcome to NexTech, Where We Show Tomorrow’s Possibilities Today

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Nextech is TRT World’s only technology-focused programme that looks at tomorrow’s industries, future tech trends, and the latest gadgets. Shot on location, Nextech goes behind the scenes to show how the world’s technology is being developed and used in real time. The show will cover everything from breakthrough innovations in healthcare, defence hardware, consumer products, space travel and megaprojects. Alican Ayanlar, TRT World’s Senior Presenter and Correspondent hosts the programme once a month.
July 12, 2023
