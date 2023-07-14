POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
This Turkish-Made Marine Assault Vehicle Looks To Become a Force Abroad
Nextech takes a closer look at Turkish-made Marine Assault Vehicles (MAV), a project manufactured by one of the country's leading defence companies, FNSS Defence Systems. The MAV, also named ZAHA, is the latest armored amphibious assault vehicle that provides the Turkish navy with significant advantages between both the land and shore. Very few countries have the capacity to carry the dual-natured vehicle in their inventory.
