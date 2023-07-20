World Share

Russia to consider Ukraine-bound ships potential military carrier

Russia says ships are no longer safe in the Black Sea. The warning comes just days after Moscow pulled out of a war time grain deal with Ukraine. The Kremlin says in a few hours' time all shipping in Black Sea will be regarded as military carriers and hence vulnerable to attack from Russian forces. Hours earlier Moscow attacked terminals and port infrastructure in Odesa and along the Black sea coast destroying thousands of tonnes of grain. Our Europe Correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood has this roundup of the day's events.