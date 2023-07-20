World Share

Black Sea grain deal termination causes Yemen aid shortfall

The World Food Programme in Yemen is warning that the termination of the Black Sea grain deal will hit relief efforts across the country after Russia withdrew on Monday. The deal, brokered by the United Nations and Türkiye last July, helped bring down global food prices and allowed aid agencies to access hundreds of thousands of tonnes of food at a time of rising need and scarce funding, especially in countries like Yemen.