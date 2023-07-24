POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Why is inequality in France the worst in the West?
On the 27th of June, a 17-year-old French boy of Moroccan and Algerian descent was shot and killed by police in Nanterre, a suburb of Paris. Protests immediately erupted, which later escalated into rioting as demonstrators set cars alight, destroyed bus stops, and shot fireworks at police. The scale of the violence has been blamed on fundamental inequalities across French society. But, is inequality really worse in France than elsewhere? Guests: Lester Holloway Editor of the The Voice Melissa Chemam French Journalist Renaud Foucart Senior Lecturer in Economics at Lancaster University
July 24, 2023
