POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Coup leaders warn ECOWAS against 'military intervention'
02:34
World
Coup leaders warn ECOWAS against 'military intervention'
France is getting ready to evacuate hundreds of its and other European citizens from Niger. Media reports in France say a plane left from Paris a few hours ago heading to Niamey. Germans have also been advised to leave. All this is happening as several neighbouring countries have backed the military takeover in Niger and are warning against any intervention. Kubra Akkoc begins our coverage of what's happening in the country.
August 1, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?