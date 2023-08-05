World Share

Pakistan's Former PM Khan arrested after being sentenced to three years

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan has been sentenced to three years in prison in a case related to concealing the purchases and sales of state gifts in his declaration form to the election commission. The guilty verdict in the so called "Toshakhana case" could exclude Khan from national elections that are due to be held by November. His earlier arrest in May sparked violent protests. Before his arrest Khan recorded a message for his supporters.