POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Ukraine struggles to shift injured soldiers to hospitals
02:40
World
Ukraine struggles to shift injured soldiers to hospitals
Ukraine says there have been combat clashes in 30 seperate locations over the past 24 hours. After a winter stalemate, the resumption of full-scale hostilities could be crucial in deciding the outcome of the war. With western weaponry, training and support, Kyiv is pushing hard, but it's still to early to tell when and how the conflict will end. As the frontlines shift deeper into Russian-held territory in the east, it's becoming harder for Ukraine to move injured soldiers to hospital. TRT World's Hasan Abdullah reports from Bakhmut.
August 8, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?