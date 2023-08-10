POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Ecuadorian presidential candidate assassinated
Ecuadorian presidential candidate assassinated
Eleven days before Ecuador's election, a presidential candidate has been shot dead in the capital. Fernando Villavicencio was killed as he was leaving a campaign rally. The 59 year-old member of parliament had been a life-long campaigner against corruption, insecurity in his homeland, and environmental destruction. President Guillermo Lasso has blamed organized crime for the murder and imposed a state of emergency. TRT World's Sena Saylan reports.
August 10, 2023
