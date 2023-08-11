World Share

Ecuador in emergency after candidate's assassination

Ecuador remains in a state of emergency and mourning after the assassination of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio. He had publicly denounced threats from a local criminal group linked to Mexico's Sinaloa Cartel, as part of a campaign focused on cracking down on escalating violence. Despite public fear, the National Electoral Council is pledging to hold a safe election. TRT World's Sena Saylan reports.