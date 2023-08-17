What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

Seagrass: an antidote for the climate crisis?

Seagrass, a vital marine plant, plays a crucial role in mitigating climate crisis. Found in shallow coastal waters, seagrass meadows act as powerful carbon sinks, absorbing and storing large amounts of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. Through photosynthesis, these meadows convert CO2 into oxygen, thereby reducing greenhouse gas levels in the air. Protecting and restoring seagrass habitats is imperative not only for the health of marine ecosystems, but also for their significant contribution to the global fight against the climate change. #Seagrass #Ocean #Climatechange