Why is the world courting Papua New Guinea?
26:00
Papua New Guinea is the kind of place most people have heard of, but would struggle to find on the map. So why is it suddenly attracting a significant amount of geopolitical attention and high profile visitors? Guests: David Lea Professor in Political Science at the University of Papua New Guinea Samir Puri Visiting Lecturer in the Department of War Studies at King's College London Tess Newton-Cain Senior Research Fellow at Griffith Asia Institute Humphrey Hawksley Author and the former BBC foreign correspondent
August 17, 2023
