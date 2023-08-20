POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Over 50,000 ordered to evacuate as fires intensify across Canada
Over 50,000 ordered to evacuate as fires intensify across Canada
Wildfires burning across north western Canada are growing in intensity, with more than 50-thousand people ordered to evacuate. Almost all the 22-thousand residents of Yellowknife, the capital of the Northwest Territories, have fled their homes, while more than 30-thousand people have been ordered to evacuate further south in British Columbia. An estimate by the Canadian Wildfire Information System and NASA says 140,000 square kilometres of land have been scorched by the fires. Andrew Chant has the story.
August 20, 2023
