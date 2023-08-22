World Share

Erdoğan Visits Hungary to Discuss Security, Defence and Economy

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Budapest on Sunday, upon Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orban's invite to attend the country's founding day. During his visit, Erdogan separately met with his Hungarian counterpart Katalin Novak -and Orban- to discuss bilateral ties as well as regional and global developments. This is the first face-to-face meeting between the leaders since Erdogan began his new term in May. The Turkish president was greeted to a warm welcome by Hungarians in Budapest, where he said the two countries share extensive relations based on their deep-rooted ties. Back in 2013, Budapest and Ankara established the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council to raise their cooperation to a strategic partnership. Hungary's support for Turkiye's EU membership process has improved bilateral ties even further. And in December, the two countries are set to celebrate the 100th anniversary of their diplomatic relations. On the sidelines of his visit, Erdogan also met with the Emir of Qatar, Serbian president and the Bosnian Serb leader. Guests: Zoltan Egeresi Research Fellow at University of Public Service Giray Sadik Director of European Studies Research Centre at AYBU