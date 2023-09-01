World Share

Gabon's opposition party leader demands recount of votes from election

Gabon's main opposition leader has demanded a recount of the votes from last week's national election, two days after re-elected President Ali Bongo's government was overthrown in a coup. Ali Ondo Ossa reiterated his claims of electoral irregularities, which are also the main reason given by the military for the coup. The EU and other Western countries have noted the irregularities, but condemned the coup nonetheless. Shoaib Hasan has the latest.