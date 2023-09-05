POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
General Brice Nguema sworn in as transitional president
World
General Brice Nguema sworn in as transitional president
Gabon's coup leader has promised 'free, transparent and credible elections' as he was sworn in as the country's transitional president. But General Brice Oligui Nguema failed to say when the votes would take place - despite saying a new constitution will be drafted - and adopted by a referendum. It comes just days after power was seized from President Ali Bongo - ending decades of one family's rule - as Jon Brain reports.
September 5, 2023
