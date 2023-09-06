What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war

World Share

Nigeria election tribunal to decide if Bola Tinubu stays as president

Nigeria's Court of Appeal is expected to deliver a verdict on Wednesday on the result of February's presidential election. Three parties and their presidential candidates are seeking to nullify the election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, citing widespread irregularities and voter fraud. Whichever way the court decides, the ruling could set a new precedent in the country's electoral history. Adesewa Josh reports.