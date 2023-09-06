POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Nigeria election tribunal to decide if Bola Tinubu stays as president
02:33
World
Nigeria election tribunal to decide if Bola Tinubu stays as president
Nigeria's Court of Appeal is expected to deliver a verdict on Wednesday on the result of February's presidential election. Three parties and their presidential candidates are seeking to nullify the election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, citing widespread irregularities and voter fraud. Whichever way the court decides, the ruling could set a new precedent in the country's electoral history. Adesewa Josh reports.
September 6, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?