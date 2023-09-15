POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
North Korea, Russia military alliance, a violation of UN sanctions
01:47
World
North Korea, Russia military alliance, a violation of UN sanctions
North Korean President Kim Jong-un has continued his visit to Russia, on Friday he went to plane factory in the far east of the country. His visit has sparked concerns over possible weapons transfers. Meanwhile Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted his Belarussian counterpart in Sochi and claimed Russia was still willing to negotiate peace with Ukraine. Simon McGregor-Wood reports.
September 15, 2023
