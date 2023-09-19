POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Azerbaijan launches 'anti-terror' operation in Karabakh
02:31
World
Azerbaijan launches 'anti-terror' operation in Karabakh
Developing situations in the Karabakh region where tensions between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the past few weeks have turned into what Azerbaijan calls as an "anti-terror operation." Baku says the illegally armed Armenian forces in the Karabakh region should completely withdraw. The operation has triggered protests against Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Yerevan. Aksel Zaimovic has more…
September 19, 2023
