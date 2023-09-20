POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Erdogan calls for unity against religious hate crimes
Erdogan calls for unity against religious hate crimes
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called on people of all faiths to unite against religious hate crimes during his address to the UN General Assembly. He also drew attention to what he called the inability of the UN Security Council to ensure global security. Before the speech, President Erdogan continued his meetings with world leaders on the sidelines of the summit. He met with Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu and Italy's Georgia Meloni. Melinda Nucifora has more from New York.
September 20, 2023
