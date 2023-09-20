POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
One on One: Pakistani Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani
13:00
World
The current political division was sparked when Imran Khan was ousted from his position as prime minister in April 2022 in a vote of no confidence. Since then, the Pakistani government has been battling protest rallies, street stand-offs and an economic crisis accelerated by a political turmoil and natural disasters. As the country gears up for fiercely controversial polls in October, Islamabad is pushing for economic momentum with The Gulf and China. TRT World sat down with Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani to talk about the country’s politics, economy and battle with terrorism.
September 20, 2023
