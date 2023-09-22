World Share

Azerbaijan's President Declares Victory In Karabakh, Saying Baku Has Restored Sovereignty

Less than 24 hours after Azerbaijan's military launched operations in Karabakh, Baku and Armenian separatist leaders reached a ceasefire on Wednesday. According to Azerbaijan, the separatists agreed to lay down their arms in exchange for the Russian-brokered ceasefire. Azerbaijan's army said it had retaken more than 90 positions from Armenian separatists, before both sides announced a complete cessation of hostilities. Representatives from both sides also met for a first round of talks on Thursday. On Tuesday, Azerbaijan launched a full-scale military operation backed with artillery, after it said four of its soldiers had been killed by landmines planted by Armenian separatists. Reports say dozens have been killed and hundreds injured in the recent clashes. Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev declared his country's sovereignty had been restored in Karabakh, a breakaway region - internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan. In a televised addressed, Aliyev announced that Azerbaijan now wishes to fully integrate Karabakh's 120-thousand ethnic Armenian population into the country. Guests: Fariz Ismailzade Vice Rector at ADA University Tarik Oguzlu Professor at Aydin University