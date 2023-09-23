POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Canada pledges $482M for Ukraine during Zelenskyy's visit
World
A Ukrainian missile has hit the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea fleet in Crimea. It's a significant attack as the fleet is an important target for Kiev and is seen as the best of Russia's navy. Against the backdrop of the strike, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Canada where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a new military aid package worth 482 million US-dollars. Yasmine El-Sabawi reports.
September 23, 2023
