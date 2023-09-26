POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Violence continues in Manipur, India, displacing thousands
02:46
World
Violence continues in Manipur, India, displacing thousands
Thousands of people in India’s northeast continue to live in fear, months after battle lines were drawn between two ethnic groups in the state of Manipur. Fighting started in May in the picturesque valley, an attraction for domestic and international tourists, over land rights and a quota for government jobs. Violence got so bad the government deployed the army to enforce the rule of law. In the last four months, close to 200 people have died and 60-thousand have been displaced. In a series of reports for TRT World’s Smita Sharma has been investigating the ongoing challenges in the region.
September 26, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?