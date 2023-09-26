World Share

Violence continues in Manipur, India, displacing thousands

Thousands of people in India’s northeast continue to live in fear, months after battle lines were drawn between two ethnic groups in the state of Manipur. Fighting started in May in the picturesque valley, an attraction for domestic and international tourists, over land rights and a quota for government jobs. Violence got so bad the government deployed the army to enforce the rule of law. In the last four months, close to 200 people have died and 60-thousand have been displaced. In a series of reports for TRT World’s Smita Sharma has been investigating the ongoing challenges in the region.