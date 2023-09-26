World Share

Erdoğan Praises Azerbaijan's Victory in Karabakh During Visit

Less than a week after Azerbaijan declared victory over Armenian separatists in Karabakh, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in the country's western enclave Nakhchivan where he met his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev. The visit came as both a show of support and to sign a string of new deals covering energy, security and transport. Erdogan, who praised Azerbaijan's success and the care taken to protect civilians, said a new pipeline would help the region's energy security. The new 85-kilometer gas pipeline runs to Nakhchivan, a strategic enclave nestled between Armenia and Iran that shares Azerbaijan's only border with Turkiye. Meanwhile, Azerbaijani officials and representatives of the Armenian residents of Karabakh agreed on Monday to create a joint working group for civil activities in the region. Last week, Azerbaijan launched an anti-terror operation in Karabakh, where a ceasefire was signed in less than 24-hours. Karabakh, which was the site of the 2020 war between Baku and Yerevan, is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan. Guests: Matthew Bryza Former US Ambassador Ahmet Keser Associate Professor at Hasan Kalyoncu University