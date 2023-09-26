POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Quran Desecrated by Leader of Anti-Muslim Hate Group in Front of Turkish Embassy
10:53
World
Quran Desecrated by Leader of Anti-Muslim Hate Group in Front of Turkish Embassy
In the latest incident that is sparking outrage across the Muslim world, the leader of an anti-Muslim hate group, has desecrated a copy of the Quran in front of the Turkish embassy in the Netherlands. The group's leader, under police protection also ripped the Quran outside other embassies, including Pakistan and Indonesia. Under Dutch law, desecrating the Quran is protected by freedom of speech. This year, several European countries have seen a spate of Quran burnings, which sparked riots and protests across the Muslim world. Sweden, which saw several incidents this year, has been criticized by Muslim leaders for allowing such provocative acts to take place. During his speech to the UN General Assembly last week in New York, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned the rise of Islamophobia and the Quran burnings across Europe, calling them a new form of racism that incites hate speech against Muslims. Guests: Amina Shareef Lecturer at Goldsmiths, University of London Hatem Bazian President at IISRA
September 26, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?