POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
What Would a Nuclear Deal With China Mean for Türkiye’s Energy Security?
11:46
World
What Would a Nuclear Deal With China Mean for Türkiye’s Energy Security?
A deal for China to build a nuclear power plant in Turkiye is near. That's according to Turkiye's energy minister who gave hints that negotiations are reaching the final stages. The construction is planned to take place in Turkiye's Kirklareli province in the eastern Thrace region within the next few months. Once completed, it will be Turkiye's 3rd nuclear plant and a major leap for Ankara's 2053 net zero emission goals. Guests: Filiz Katman Director at IAU–EPPAM Einar Tangen Political and Economic Affairs Analyst
September 29, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?