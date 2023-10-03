World Share

Türkiye Strikes PKK Targets in Northern Iraq Following Terrorist Attack in Ankara

Turkiye has launched several air strikes on PKK targets in northern Iraq following Sunday's terrorist attack in Ankara. The Turkish defence ministry says it struck dozens of targets, destroying shelters and weapons depots. The PKK terror group claimed responsibility for Sunday's suicide bombing outside the interior ministry building, which injured two police officers. The bombing took place just hours before parliament was set to re-open. Turkiye's interior ministry says the two terror suspects killed a driver in Kayseri - stole the vehicle and drove more than 250 kilometres to Ankara. One attacker died after detonating explosives, while the other was killed during the resulting police shootout. The PKK, which maintains bases in northern Iraq, has waged a four-decade long war against Turkiye, killing tens of thousands of people. Speaking to lawmakers, President Erdogan vowed Turkiye will continue to fight terrorism. Guests: Mehmet Celik Editorial Coordinator at Daily Sabah Bilgehan Ozturk Researcher at SETA