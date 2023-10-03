World Share

UN approves sending Kenya-led force to Haiti to fight gangs

The UN Security Council has voted to send a multi-national force to Haiti to help combat violence caused by gangs, which now control huge parts of the capital Port-au-Prince. The security mission will be led by Kenya and will include personnel from Jamaica, the Bahamas as well as Antigua and Barbuda. For the past year, the UN Secretary-General has been calling for such a force to restore law and order and now, for the first time in almost 20 years, it appears to be happening. Sena Saylan reports.