UN approves sending Kenya-led force to Haiti to fight gangs
03:05
World
The UN Security Council has voted to send a multi-national force to Haiti to help combat violence caused by gangs, which now control huge parts of the capital Port-au-Prince. The security mission will be led by Kenya and will include personnel from Jamaica, the Bahamas as well as Antigua and Barbuda. For the past year, the UN Secretary-General has been calling for such a force to restore law and order and now, for the first time in almost 20 years, it appears to be happening. Sena Saylan reports.
October 3, 2023
