POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Gaza experiencing internet outages, electricity cuts
03:07
World
Gaza experiencing internet outages, electricity cuts
Civilians trapped in Gaza are facing a mounting humanitarian crisis. Most of the enclave is now without electricity after its only power station ran out of fuel. Hospitals, schools and homes are now relying on backup generators, as Israel's total blockade continues. Medical supplies are dwindling, while the number of casualties grows - 12,000 people have now been killed, and more than 5,000 injured. The UN says some 338,000 people have been displaced. Food and water are scarce, and it's not known when or if aid will arrive. Shoaib Hasan has more.
October 12, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?