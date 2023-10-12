World Share

Gaza experiencing internet outages, electricity cuts

Civilians trapped in Gaza are facing a mounting humanitarian crisis. Most of the enclave is now without electricity after its only power station ran out of fuel. Hospitals, schools and homes are now relying on backup generators, as Israel's total blockade continues. Medical supplies are dwindling, while the number of casualties grows - 12,000 people have now been killed, and more than 5,000 injured. The UN says some 338,000 people have been displaced. Food and water are scarce, and it's not known when or if aid will arrive. Shoaib Hasan has more.