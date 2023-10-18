POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Joe Biden to visit Israel on Wednesday in show of solidarity
02:29
World
Joe Biden to visit Israel on Wednesday in show of solidarity
Top US diplomat Antony Blinken is continuing his shuttle diplomacy round the region, meeting both Israeli and Arab leaders, with the aim of containing the conflict. The meetings come amid concerns that other countries or groups may involve themselves. On Wednesday, President Biden will travel to the Middle East to join his Secretary of State in a further show of support for Israel. Claire Herriot reports on America's diplomatic efforts.
October 18, 2023
