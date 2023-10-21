POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Global divisions over Gaza fuel anti-western sentiment
As the crisis in Gaza continues, analysts say divisions within the international community have allowed Israel to attack civilians without consequences. The United States has routinely exercised its veto power in the UN Security Council to shield Israel from any condemnation by the body. That's left the Western world open to accusations of hypocrisy, and is hardening anti-Western sentiment in the Global South, especially in the Muslim world. Shoaib Hasan takes a closer look.
October 21, 2023
