Gaza: Childhood cut short by Israeli air strikes
01:17
World
Gaza: Childhood cut short by Israeli air strikes
Since Israel's war on Gaza began, continuous Israeli air strikes have left many Palestinian children in shock, fear and grief. With nearly 2.3 million Palestinians living on some 365 square kilometres of land, Gaza is one of the planet's most densely populated areas. #Gaza #Palestine #children Half of its population consists of children due to the low life expectancy in the enclave — a result of Israel's suffocating 16-year blockade.
October 23, 2023
