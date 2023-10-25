POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
UN agency says to halt Gaza work unless fuel arrives
01:56
World
UN agency says to halt Gaza work unless fuel arrives
The main UN agency working in Gaza says it will be forced to halt its operations later on Wednesday due to a lack of fuel, which Israeli forces are refusing to allow into the territory. The imminent closure of UNRWA will further escalate a humanitarian crisis for more than two million people that's worsening by the hour. The aerial bombardment which followed Hamas' attack on Israel has resulted in more than 6500 deaths and a massive displacement of people. Joel Flynn reports.
October 25, 2023
