Lessons From War Reporting In Bosnia Forgotten?

In the wake of Israel's attack on Gaza, various groups advocating for the protection of journalists, have warned that this is the worst time for members of the media on record. One committe says the past three weeks has been the deadliest period for journalists covering war since 1992. The conflict has so far killed at least 31 journalists - most of them Palestinian. Let's go back briefly to the siege of Sarajevo where many journalists lost their lives while simply trying to do their job, report the truth. The lessons learned during the war in Bosnia have led to significant changes on war reporting. But these changes haven't done much to protect journalists. Adama Munu explains. Plus, we interviewed two journalists in Montenegro who reported from Sarajevo during the war. They both lost their colleagues while on assignment. Thirty years later, they are closely watching what's unfolding in Gaza. They say many journalists who covered the war in Bosnia are now on the ground in Gaza, and are working to ensure Palestinians have their voices heard. Mirjana Miladinovic reports from Podgorica. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World's programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today.