Pro-Palestine Players face backlash
26:00
World
Sport tries to not be political - to not take sides - but sometimes events force it to do so. Violence in Gaza and Israel has propelled several high-profile footballers to speak out. So why are some being suspended while others are not? Guests: Yasser Louati Political Commentator and Human Rights Advocate Aarti Ratna Associate Professor of Social Science at the Northumbria University Usmaan Akhtar Freelance Sports Journalist
November 2, 2023
