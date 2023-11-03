World Share

Israeli troops encircle Gaza, humanitarian crisis looms

Israeli troops have now encircled Gaza City. That's after days of expanding ground operations in the territory of more than 2 million people. Aid groups say time is running out to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe. More than 9,000 Palestinians have been killed since the current conflict began just under a month ago. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has arrived in Israel. He's on a trip to find ways to minimise harm to civilians. Claire Herriot has more.