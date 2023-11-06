POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Amplifying humanity: the TRT World Citizen Humanitarian Film Festival
Amplifying humanity: the TRT World Citizen Humanitarian Film Festival
Since 2018, the TRT World Citizen Humanitarian Film Festival has provided a platform for filmmakers exploring global humanitarian issues from a unique and creative perspective. The aim of the festival is to share the stories of these individuals and to serve as a platform in order to elevate their voices and narratives. The 5th edition of this festival was held on November 5 at Ataturk Cultural Center in Istanbul. #humanity #trtworld #filmfestival
November 6, 2023
