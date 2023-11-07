POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
UN Envoy: Israel’s Carpet Bombing Has Put Gaza’s Population on Its Knees
10:59
World
UN Envoy: Israel’s Carpet Bombing Has Put Gaza’s Population on Its Knees
One month into Israel's attack on Gaza, the death toll is nearing 10-thousand, with the overwhelming majority of those killed being civilians. UN schools, hospitals and refugee camps in Gaza have been targeted, resulting in hundreds of deaths and injuries. As aid slowly trickles in, foreign nationals and severely injured Palestinians have been trying to get out. But the Rafah border crossing has opened and then closed without notice. To get a better understanding of what the humanitarian situation is like in Gaza, joining me from Tunis is Francesca Albanese. She is the United Nations' Special Rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories. Guests: Francesca Albanese UN Special Rapporteur For Palestine
November 7, 2023
