Israel continues siege of Gaza Strip in overnight strikes

The International Committee of the Red Cross says one of its convoys has been hit by Israeli gunfire as the Israeli tanks and troops push further into Gaza. Israel's airstrikes are also continuing to hit hospitals and residential areas. Meanwhile, Israeli security forces continue to search and detain operations in the West Bank. This is the latest escalation as the war enters a second month. More than 10,000 Palestinians were killed. That's higher than the deaths reported during 21 months of war in Ukraine and the UN says nearly half of them are children. TRT World's Shoaib Hasan reports.