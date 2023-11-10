POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Erdoğan Criticises Western Hypocrisy at Regional Summit in Tashkent
11:39
World
Erdoğan Criticises Western Hypocrisy at Regional Summit in Tashkent
It was his second visit to Central Asia in just a week. On Thursday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attended the Economic Co-operation Organization summit in the Uzbek capital Tashkent, a regional gathering that brings together Central and South Asian leaders. President Erdogan used this year's summit to address the West's silence to what is happening in Gaza. Guests: Assel Tutumlu Associate Professor at Near East University Cavid Veliyev Head of Foreign Policy Department at AIR Centre
November 10, 2023
