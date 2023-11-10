POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Israel carries out air strikes near Al Shifa, Al Nasr hospitals
Israel carries out air strikes near Al Shifa, Al Nasr hospitals
The whole health system has totally collapsed at Gaza's largest hospital Al Shifa. Israel says its forces have surrounded several hospitals in northern Gaza as heavy fighting with Hamas continues deep into the territory. Explosions have been reported at or near a number of medical facilities, and thousands of civilians who've taken refuge there have been told to leave. More than 11-thousand civillians have been killed by Israeli forces since October 7th. Simon McGregor-Wood has more.
November 10, 2023
