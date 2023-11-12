POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
WHO has lost contact with its staff in Gaza's Al Shifa hospital
02:40
World
WHO has lost contact with its staff in Gaza's Al Shifa hospital
The international alarm is growing about the situation facing hospitals in Gaza. The UN's humanitarian agency says 20 of the strip's 36 facilities are 'no longer functioning'. More than 11-thousand Palestinians have been killed in the war, mostly civilians, thousands of them children. Claire Herriot's report contains images of a baby receiving medical care, which some of our viewers may find distressing.
November 12, 2023
