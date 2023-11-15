The Forefront: Cyprus | Episode 1: Seeds of Hatred

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The Forefront: Cyprus documentary series unravels the island's turbulent past, from the Bloody Christmas of 1963 to the Turkish operation, covering decades of inconclusive negotiations. In just six episodes, stories of division and resilience will unfold. The Cyprus conflict is one of the longest-running disputes in modern history. In the first episode of this six-part documentary, we go back to the beginning and explain why. The Forefront: Cyprus Seeds of Hatred tells the story of how the Turkish and Greek Cypriots came into conflict in the first place.
November 15, 2023
