World Share

The Forefront: Cyprus | Episode 2: Resistance | Trailer

The Forefront: Cyprus documentary series unravels the island’s turbulent past, from the Bloody Christmas of 1963 to the Turkish operation, covering decades of inconclusive negotiations. In just six episodes, stories of division and resilience will unfold. The Cyprus conflict is one of the longest-running disputes in modern history. In the second episode, we see how the Erenkoy settlement became a symbol of Turkish Cypriots resistance after the "Bloody Christmas" in 1963. Watch the second episode on November 22nd at 14:30 GMT on TRT World.