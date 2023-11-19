World Share

What can the genocide in Srebrenica tell us about Israel’s Gaza onslaught?

More than 8,000 Bosnian Muslim men and boys were killed when Bosnian Serb forces attacked Srebrenica in July 1995, despite the presence of Dutch peacekeeping troops, marking it as Europe’s only post-World War II genocide. Twenty-eight years later, we are witnessing another mass killing in real-time — this time, led by the Israeli army. Although the number of Palestinians killed by Israel has exceeded 12,000, Western governments refuse to call for a ceasefire in Gaza. Will history repeat itself?