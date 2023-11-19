POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
What can the genocide in Srebrenica tell us about Israel’s Gaza onslaught?
04:00
World
What can the genocide in Srebrenica tell us about Israel’s Gaza onslaught?
More than 8,000 Bosnian Muslim men and boys were killed when Bosnian Serb forces attacked Srebrenica in July 1995, despite the presence of Dutch peacekeeping troops, marking it as Europe’s only post-World War II genocide. Twenty-eight years later, we are witnessing another mass killing in real-time — this time, led by the Israeli army. Although the number of Palestinians killed by Israel has exceeded 12,000, Western governments refuse to call for a ceasefire in Gaza. Will history repeat itself?
November 19, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?