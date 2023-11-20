World Share

Israeli strikes continue as thousands flee from Gaza

At least a dozen people, including doctors and patients, have been killed in the Israeli army's latest assault on a hospital in Gaza. The Indonesian Hospital is the only partially-functioning medical facility remaining in northern Gaza, and is sheltering at least five-thousand displaced civilians. Meanwhile, the Palestinian Red Crescent - supported by the World Health Organization - has evacuated 31 premature babies from the besieged Al Shifa Hospital. 28 of the infants are now in Egypt. That's as Israel's military operations continue with more than 13,000 Palestinians killed since October. Shoaib Hasan has the latest.