Many hospitals in Gaza stopped functioning due to Israeli strikes
Hospitals in northern Gaza are now completely out of service as Israeli forces continue their relentless bombardment of the whole enclave. Al-Shifa, the Indonesian and Al-Ahli hospitals have become the focus of fighting between Israel and Hamas despite all three facilities housing hundreds of patients and providing shelter for the displaced. Gaza's Health ministry has given an update on the dead, saying more than 14-thousand Palestinians have now been killed. Yunus Emre reports.
November 21, 2023
