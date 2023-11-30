POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Is the two-state solution dead?
26:30
World
Is the two-state solution dead?
Eventually, and it may be hard to believe - but eventually the war between Israel and Hamas will end. At least this iteration of it. What will a detente look like - and will it involve a two-state solution? Guests: Mustafa Barghouti Secretary General of the Palestinian National Initiative and Member of Palestinian Legislative Council Manuel Hassassian Palestinian Ambassador to Denmark and Former Palestinian Ambassador to the UK Hiba Husseini Fellow at the International Dialogue Initiative Dr H.A. Hellyer Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, and Senior Associate Fellow at the Royal United Services Institute in London
November 30, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?